Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 11:56 Hits: 4

Gone are the queues of spectators and gone is the sun as the French Open kicked off in underwhelming fashion on Sunday with persistent drizzle and a chill wind sweeping the almost-empty Roland Garros grounds.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200927-empty-seats-and-dreary-weather-as-french-open-gets-off-to-muted-start