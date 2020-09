Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 15:21 Hits: 5

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah dissolved parliament on Sunday, officials said, which under constitutional rules means the government must resign within a week, paving the way for elections in November. Read full story

