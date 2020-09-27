Americans to political campaigns: Please, please don't come to our houses during a pandemic

Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 14:15 Hits: 5

As we enter the election's home stretch there have been the usual stories fretting about or comparing the relative "ground games" of candidates, the door-knocking and pamphlet-dispensing that puts volunteers for the candidate eye-to-eye with voters in order to make their case. Most stories at least acknowledge that we are still in the midst of a pandemic; fewer contemplate whether the Usual Ground Game Takes are so broken by pandemic realities as to make comparisons to past elections abso-tootly pointless.

A new Politico poll makes the case for abso-tootly pointless. It turns out that American voters very much do not want strangers knocking on their doors to have long conversations about the merits of their candidate during a Worldwide Fking Pandemic, and want them to please, please, please not do that.

Politico reports 63% of voters now "feel apprehensive" about political canvassers coming to their homes, with only 28% calling themselves "comfortable" with such interactions. That's good news! That's very good news! It means roughly two thirds of the American public understands enough about the current pandemic and how it is spread to be aware that having conversations with strangers literally visiting as many neighborhood families as possible in the shortest amount of time possible is, from a "I would rather stay alive" standpoint, not great behavior! The actual risks from such interactions, if they are outside, all participants are six feet apart, everyone is wearing masks and no handshakes or other contact is made, are low. But not all those rules can be met all the time, and being uncomfortable if it happens is the intelligent evolutionary behavior we would want.

On the other hand, and for the purposes of the metaphor, let us assume that "the other hand" is not a hand but a crustaceous claw the size of a continent, this election will basically determine whether America lives or dies as a democracy.

It is probably not surprising to hear that the two presidential campaigns are handling the conflict by heading in opposite directions. Politico notes that the Biden camp is replacing in-person canvassing with "calls, texts, and other digital tools," while the Trump campaign is, like the candidate himself, meeting up with voters in person regardless of the risks. The Trump campaign seems to believe—and given Trump's bellowing, they could hardly do otherwise—that face-to-face canvassing's effects on turnout will more than offset the number of households who hold grudges for those interactions.

That's ... not a given, though. In our modern times of electronics-having and Pikachu-battling and being able to send personalized textual insults to people half a world away if they have opinions on pop culture that conflict with your own, we have ways of communication that do not require human word-holes to be within spittin' distance of each other in order to make a political case. Contacting voters via text, the way a great many humans prefer to be contacted these days, is a vastly quicker and more efficient operation. Follow-ups are even more efficient. For the generations that prefer voice-to-voice conversations, aka the generations that are completely wrong, our old friend the telephone still does that sort of thing.

The other numbers in the Politico poll reinforce the theory that American voters understand pandemic risks even if their candidates remain purposefully confused by them. Only 17% of voters believed candidates should host indoor events; even fewer believed candidates themselves should travel to meet voters if the candidates weren't able to fully maintain distancing recommendations. And yes, there's a partisan split: 51% of Democrats don't want in-person campaigning. Only a quarter of Republicans say the same.

That means both presidential campaigns are probably following the most effective paths toward turning out their own, partisan voters. The Democrats are using Science and Electronic Magicks to woo voters; Republicans are going door-to-door to preach the Trump gospel of eh, it'll be fine, and both bases end up happy. There's no way to compare this to other election years—it would be stupid. There is a pandemic. A half a million Americans may be dead from it before next summer rolls around.

After the pandemic is over, presuming the pandemic does at some point abate, and that our democracy continues to exist, and that we don't all die before this year is out from yet another catastrophic world-bending event, like an invasion of hyperintelligent pissed-off woodchucks, the new normal will probably look different. The pandemic is forcing rapid societal changes in telecommuting, socialization, entertainment, and politics that were likely inevitable to begin with, based on trends, but would have otherwise taken decades instead of months.

It may be that the era of door-knocking is over, and the era of campaign emoji battles will be taking over. We don't know. Let's not worry about it, for now—there are more pressing concerns.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1979611