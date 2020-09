Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 07:18 Hits: 4

The referendum proponents had warned of "uncontrolled and excessive immigration" if EU freedom of movement rules weren't scrapped. A projection by broadcaster SRF suggested almost two-thirds of voters rejected the plan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/swiss-voters-reject-bid-to-curb-eu-freedom-of-movement-tv-projection/a-55068173?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf