Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 11:23 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian police detained at least 10 people at the start of an opposition rally in the capital Minsk on Sunday, Interfax news agency reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/27/belarusian-police-detain-at-least-10-people-at-opposition-rally---ifx