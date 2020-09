Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 10:33 Hits: 5

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both sides have blamed each other; the Armenian Defense Ministry said two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nagorno-karabakh-declares-martial-law-as-violence-erupts/a-55068321?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf