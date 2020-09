Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 08:58 Hits: 5

Armenia has declared martial law and total military mobilisation following clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armernian separatist region in Azerbaijan that has long been a point of conflict between the two countries.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200927-tensions-flare-between-azerbaijan-armenia-in-disputed-nagorno-karabakh-region