Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 07:12 Hits: 4

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to retain power at next month's election, a widely watched poll showed on Sunday, although it said a recent COVID-19 outbreak has dented her support slightly. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/27/nz-prime-minister-on-course-for-election-victory---poll