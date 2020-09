Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 07:52 Hits: 6

At Donald Trump’s first rally after nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the US president and his supporters alike touted the new nominee but mostly stuck to familiar campaign themes.

