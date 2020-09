Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 07:42 Hits: 6

YEREVAN/BAKU (Reuters) - Tensions flared between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday over clashes in which Yerevan said Azeri forces shelled the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azeri military and civilian positions. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/27/tensions-flare-between-armenia-and-azerbaijan-over-new-clashes