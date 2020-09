Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 07:18 Hits: 5

The proponents of the referendum have warned that the country is facing "uncontrolled and excessive immigration." If passed, the move could heavily strain Swiss relations with the European Union.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/switzerland-votes-on-scrapping-eu-freedom-of-movement/a-55068173?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf