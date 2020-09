Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 03:48 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), one of the parties under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) pact, denied on Sunday (Sept 27) talk that it has switched to support Warisan Plus. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/27/pbs-denies-joining-forces-with-warisan-plus-says-still-with-pnbn-allies