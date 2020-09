Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 04:36 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU: There are few signs of a new Sabah Chief Minister being sworn in on Sunday (Sept 27) amidst continuing intense haggling between Umno and Bersatu over which party should hold the position. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/27/few-signs-of-new-sabah-cm-as-grs-parties-continue-to-haggle