Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 05:44 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU: Leaders and winning assemblymen from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition are meeting at the Magellan Sutera Harbour Resort as anticipation grows that they are agreeing to a candidate for the post of Chief Minister. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/27/grs-leaders-assemblymen-gathering-at-magellan-sutera-harbour-resort