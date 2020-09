Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 03:19 Hits: 5

Enraged by near-daily attacks on its interests in Iraq, Washington has threatened to close its embassy in Baghdad, in a blow to a premier seen as a bulwark against Iran.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-us-threats-to-iraq-widen-rifts--leave-pm-exposed-13153080