Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 03:26 Hits: 5

An influential pro-hard Brexit think-tank urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tear up his divorce deal with the European Union on Saturday, saying it would still allow the bloc too much power in Britain.

