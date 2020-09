Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 04:26 Hits: 5

Hopes raised by West African leaders of finally launching this year their "Eco" common currency, in the pipeline for three decades, have faded as the coronavirus crisis and squabbling over severing the remaining monetary ties to former colonial ruler France snarl progress.

