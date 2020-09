Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 01:42 Hits: 1

Belarusian Foreign Minister Uladzimer Makey has accused Western countries of interfering in the country’s internal affairs to foment “chaos and anarchy” amid weeks of protests following last month's disputed presidential election.

