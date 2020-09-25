Catholic and evangelical voters fleeing Trump due to his lack of ‘basic kindness’: report

Now that Christian voters have watched him in action for nearly four years, Pagitt claims his “organization has found in an extensive survey of religious voters in five swing states that Trump’s unkindness is correlated with significant defections from the president.”

“Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have seen an 11 percentage point aggregated shift in support among evangelical and Catholic voters toward Joe Biden and away from Trump compared to 2016, according to our online poll,” he wrote, saying his numbers are mirrored by a recent Fox News Poll. Pointing out that his poll, “surveyed a representative sample of evangelicals and Catholics across gender, race and age within each state,” Pagitt explained how his poll was conducted by comparing perceptions of both candidates when it comes to the seven virtues: kindness, generosity, humility, chastity, modesty, diligence and patience.

“Across all the virtues measured — on average, 50 percent of respondents rated Biden as more virtuous than Trump, and 39 percent rated Trump as more virtuous than Biden, with the largest gaps emerging around the virtues of humility and modesty (28 points and 22 points in Biden’s favor, respectively),” ex explained. “Across the seven sins — lust, sloth, greed, wrath, gluttony, envy and pride — on average, 51 percent of respondents rated Trump as more sinful than Biden, and 37 percent rated Biden as more sinful than Trump, with the largest gaps emerging around the sins of pride and anger (29 points and 26 points in Biden’s favor, respectively).”

What should trouble Trump, he noted, was a 5 percent drop is support among Catholic and evangelical voters since 2020, with Catholic’s biggest shift to Biden happening in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and unhappiness among evangelicals in Florida, North Carolina and Michigan.

“Among 2016 Trump voters, perceiving Trump as unkind was the single strongest predictor of swinging away from him, with 2016 Trump voters who viewed the president as ‘not at all’ kind having about an 80 percent chance of saying they didn’t intend to vote for him again in 2020.” he wrote before adding a warning to the president’s re-election campaign and writing, “Many religious voters have woken up to the fact that Trump simply lacks basic Christian kindness, and they are looking for an off-ramp.”

