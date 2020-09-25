Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer honors her memory by doing 3 pushups in front of her casket

Category: World Hits: 0
This week, one of the admirers who paid tribute to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, D.C. was fitness expert Bryant Johnson. In front of her casket, Johnson got down on the floor and did three pushups — and there was a reason for those pushups: Johnson was Ginsburg’s personal trainer.
Ginsburg, who joined the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993 under President Bill Clinton, was 87 when she died of cancer on Friday, September 18 after spending 27 years as a justice. Johnson’s pushups were in honor of her memory.
Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, does push-ups as Justice Ginsburg lies in state in the U.S.… https://t.co/qvQAs3O7Gd
The man who did pushups in front of RBG’s casket was her trainer, your Capitol Hill pool is told.
Ginsburg was known for her workout routine, which she described in her 2017 book, “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong...And You Can Too!"
Here are some responses to Johnson’s affectionate tribute to Ginsburg:
@ESCochrane We all said we would donate our hearts and lungs if we needed to, but we didn't really mean it. That m… https://t.co/fFVjZfWNQF
@cspanJeremy @ESCochrane Wow, q hermoso hombre, qué sentimientos de lealtad despertó ella en él..descanse en paz esa gran mujer
@ESCochrane @grannynannynews This just made me cry again., ❤️????
Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/ruth-bader-ginsburgs-personal-trainer-honers-her-memory-by-doing-3-pushups-in-front-of-her-casket/