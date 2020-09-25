The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer honors her memory by doing 3 pushups in front of her casket

This week, one of the admirers who paid tribute to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, D.C. was fitness expert Bryant Johnson. In front of her casket, Johnson got down on the floor and did three pushups — and there was a reason for those pushups: Johnson was Ginsburg’s personal trainer.

Ginsburg, who joined the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993 under President Bill Clinton, was 87 when she died of cancer on Friday, September 18 after spending 27 years as a justice. Johnson’s pushups were in honor of her memory.

Ginsburg was known for her workout routine, which she described in her 2017 book, “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong...And You Can Too!"

Here are some responses to Johnson’s affectionate tribute to Ginsburg:

image
image.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/ruth-bader-ginsburgs-personal-trainer-honers-her-memory-by-doing-3-pushups-in-front-of-her-casket/

