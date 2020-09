Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 00:03 Hits: 2

Mexico has issued arrest warrants for police and military personnel suspected of involvement in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. The unresolved kidnapping case sent shockwaves across the country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexico-orders-arrest-of-soldiers-in-2014-missing-students-case/a-55067183?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf