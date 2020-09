Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 17:40 Hits: 7

Nigerian boy Omar Farouq has been sentenced to 10 years for blasphemy by a Sharia court. Now the head of the Auschwitz Memorial is offering to serve part of the sentence, slamming it as "disgraceful" for humanity.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/auschwitz-memorial-director-offers-to-share-nigerian-boy-s-blasphemy-jail-term/a-55065522?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf