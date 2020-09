Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 18:15 Hits: 5

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese security forces killed at least two militants during a heavy exchange of fire on Saturday with an armed group in northeast Lebanon, close to the Syrian border, security sources said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/27/lebanese-security-forces-kill-two-members-of-armed-group-sources-say