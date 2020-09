Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 18:45 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) pact will announce its candidate for Sabah chief minister on Sunday (Sept 27) morning, amid intense negotiations, says Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief Datuk Hajiji Noor. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/27/grs-will-announce-cm-candidate-today-sept-27-morning-before-swearing-in-ceremony