Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 09:56 Hits: 1

Crowds packed a mega motor show in Beijing on Saturday -- the only major international auto event this year -- as manufacturers hope to boost the world's biggest car market despite the coronavirus battering demand.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/china-cars-auto-show-covid-19-electric-vehicles-13151570