Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 10:03 Hits: 4

Britain could be moving too slowly to tackle the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases because of a lag between case numbers and deaths which means fatalities have remained relatively low, a government adviser said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-uk-britain-deaths-cases-13151826