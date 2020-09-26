Trio of House Democrats plans on introducing Supreme Court term limit legislation

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 14:30 Hits: 6

Following a couple of days of speculation, Donald Trump will reportedly nominate religious zealot and secret society member Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Next week, three Democratic representatives will introduce a bill in the House that would reduce a judge’s term on the Supreme Court from a lifetime appointment down to a maximum of 18 years. According to Reuters, the bill would also limit the number of justices that a president could nominate, in a four-year span, to two.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California told the news outlet that the bill was meant to take away some of the edge that has evolved around Supreme Court appointments over the past six years. “It would save the country a lot of agony and help lower the temperature over fights for the court that go to the fault lines of cultural issues and is one of the primary things tearing at our social fabric,” he said.

Rep. Khanna is joined by Reps. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts and Don Beyer of Virginia, and plans on presenting the bill this coming Tuesday. In order to get around legal concerns that such a move must be created through an amendment to the Constitution, the bill would grandfather in the existing justices for lifetime appointments and would rotate justices who served their 18 years to lower courts, meaning that these justices would be allowed to remain serving as judges until they decided to retire.

For a few years now polling has shown that the majority of Americans support putting term limits on Supreme Court appointees. This, of course, would solve some of the issues faced by the court. Whether or not it would rid our courts of the partisanship we have seen over the past couple of decades remains to be seen. In the end, the bill being presented next week does not seem to have much widespread support, especially in its current form.

