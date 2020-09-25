Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's Mom receives standing ovation at GOP event in Wisconsin

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 17:51 Hits: 0

Highlights from a Republican women's event in Waukesha, WI., have left many Twitter users appalled by the series of events that unfolded.

Bulwark host Charlie Sykes took to Twitter with a screenshot of a tweet from popular Conservative Michelle Malkin's page. She shared a photo from the event where she was photographed with Kenosha, WI. shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, Wendy Rittenhouse. The shooter's mother reportedly delivered a speech that garnered a standing ovation from the crowd.

"Shot. Chaser," Sykes tweeted. "1. Featured speaker at Waukesha GOP women’s event: Alt-right icon Michelle Malkin. 2. Standing ovation for mother of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who shot and killed two people in Kenosha."

Sykes went on to highlight the disturbing aspects of the event as he noted the audience's support of Rittenhouse despite him shooting three people, killing two of those people. It's also important to note that Wendy Rittenhouse, is reportedly responsible for driving her son from Antioch, IL to Wisconsin.

He added, "To be clear about this. An event sponsored by the Waukesha GOP in Wisconsin, the mother of the 17-year-old boy who took a rifle across state lines to Kenosha, and shot three people, killing two… Received a standing ovation. Led by one of the right’s most notorious racists."

The Republican-led event comes weeks after a Christian-based website made headlines for its efforts to raise funds in support of Rittenhouse. According to the crowdfunding site, more than 12,000 donors have raised over $518,000 for the teenager's legal defense.

Despite Rittenhouse crossing state lines to attend the protest, illegally carrying a firearm, and reportedly calling a friend and admitting he shot someone in Kenosha, the Christian crowdfunding site argues that Rittenhouse's actions were justified.

"Kyle Rittenhouse just defended himself from a brutal attack by multiple members of the far-leftist group ANTIFA – the experience was undoubtedly a brutal one, as he was forced to take two lives to defend his own," the crowdfunding site reads.

Rittenhouse is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the August 25 shootings of three protesters, including the deaths of two of them. He is currently being held at a juvenile correctional facility in Vernon Hills, Il.

