Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 17:22 Hits: 5

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 11 people in northeastern Nigeria in an attack on a security convoy that was taking people displaced by an insurgency back to their homes, police and security sources said on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/27/suspected-islamists-kill-at-least-11-in-attack-on-convoy-in-northeast-nigeria