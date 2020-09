Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 15:26 Hits: 4

The University of Glasgow has offered a rent rebate to residents and support with securing food and medical supplies for self-isolating students in a sign of the huge challenge colleges are facing when COVID-19 outbreaks hit campus.

