Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 10:03 Hits: 3

People in the Far Eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk have taken to the streets for the 78th consecutive day to protest the arrest in July of the region’s popular former governor.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/people-in-khabarovsk-protest-for-78th-straight-day-for-arrested-governor/30859229.html