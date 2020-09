Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 12:50 Hits: 5

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy for Afghanistan, has predicted the Taliban will not accept a permanent truce until a political deal is reached with the Afghan government.

