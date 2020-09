Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 10:50 Hits: 4

An American has been sued by an island resort in Thailand over a negative Tripadvisor review, authorities said Saturday, and could face up to two years in prison if found guilty.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/thai-resort-hotel-sue-american-tourist-negative-review-13151760