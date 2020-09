Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 10:57 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump on Saturday plans to name conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett as his third US Supreme Court appointment, setting off a scramble in the Republican-led Senate to confirm her before Election Day in 5-1/2 weeks.

