Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 11:20 Hits: 2

Lebanon's prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan Cabinet, failing despite French pressure on sectarian leaders to rally together to deal with the worst crisis since a 1975-1990 civil war.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanon-s-prime-minister-designate-steps-down-in-blow-to-french-initiative-13151798