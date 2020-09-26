Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: As the electorate gels, Trump's problems come to a head

Elections Aren’t the Only Things Trump Thinks Are Rigged

It’s always somebody else’s fault when things turn against him.

It’s worth worrying about how deeply Trump is corrupting the election, of course — and monitoring him closely. After all, he’s corrupted many of the people around him, including his own children. And, as Barton Gellman pointed out in a meticulously reported and provocative feature in the Atlantic this week, Trump has powerful tools at his disposal to try to upend the results — on and well after Election Day. My colleague Jonathan Bernstein sorts through Gellman’s key conclusions here, including how willing Republicans in swing states would be to assist a Trump coup.

But amid all the hand-wringing over what he may or may not do, don’t let Trump snatch away your own agency and attention. David Axelrod, as canny and experienced a political observer as there is, reminded everyone not to get overly distracted by Trump’s performance art. “You do wonder if the POTUS would sooner have us talking about his outrageous comments on the election than the 202,000 dead of COVID-19 or the 870,000 additional Americans who filed for unemployment this week,” he tweeted.