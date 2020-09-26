Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: As the electorate gels, Trump's problems come to a head

Category: World Hits: 3
‘Everyone sees the train wreck coming’: Trump reveals his November endgame
After more than four years of nonstop voter fraud claims and insinuations that he might not accept the election results, the president isn't keeping his intent a secret.
After more than four years of nonstop voter fraud claims, insinuations that he might not accept the presidential election results and at least one float about delaying the November election, it’s no secret. Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power this week — and his choice not to walk back his remarks Thursday in the face of widespread unease — merely broadcasts his strategic intent in terms both parties can understand.
As a result, Republicans can no longer truthfully deny that Trump may be unwilling to leave office in the event he is defeated. And Democrats must now confront the possibility they may not have the power to stop him.
It’s an unprecedented backdrop for a modern presidential race, one that could stretch the electoral process to its limits, almost guaranteeing a chaotic, divisive finish to the campaign.
Timothy L O’Brien/Bloomberg:
Elections Aren’t the Only Things Trump Thinks Are Rigged
It’s always somebody else’s fault when things turn against him.
It’s worth worrying about how deeply Trump is corrupting the election, of course — and monitoring him closely. After all, he’s corrupted many of the people around him, including his own children. And, as Barton Gellman pointed out in a meticulously reported and provocative feature in the Atlantic this week, Trump has powerful tools at his disposal to try to upend the results — on and well after Election Day. My colleague Jonathan Bernstein sorts through Gellman’s key conclusions here, including how willing Republicans in swing states would be to assist a Trump coup.
But amid all the hand-wringing over what he may or may not do, don’t let Trump snatch away your own agency and attention. David Axelrod, as canny and experienced a political observer as there is, reminded everyone not to get overly distracted by Trump’s performance art. “You do wonder if the POTUS would sooner have us talking about his outrageous comments on the election than the 202,000 dead of COVID-19 or the 870,000 additional Americans who filed for unemployment this week,” he tweeted.
Here’s How the Pandemic Finally Ends
A vaccine by early 2021, a steady decline in cases by next fall and back to normal in a few years—11 top experts look into the future.
“It will take two things to bring this virus under control: hygienic measures and a vaccine. And you can’t have one without the other,” says Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and an attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The future laid out above is the likeliest scenario for how the pandemic could end, based on interviews with 11 top-level experts who think about the future of those microscopic SARS-CoV-2 particles every day.
Greg Sargent/WaPo:
Trump openly told us exactly what he intends to do
In this interpretation, Trump is merely refusing to commit to his civic duty of giving his personal blessing to an electoral loss. At its outer limit, this is seen as alarming because it might stoke violence among supporters. As CNN put it, it constitutes a “refusal to guarantee a violence-free transition."
But what really matters here is that Trump is making an actual declaration of intent — not just to refuse to respect the outcome, but rather to try to cancel and override it, if he is able to get away with it.
How many “naked ballots” will there be in Pennsylvania?
It is hard to say because 2020 is the first year Pennsylvania is allowing all voters to vote by mail. One Philadelphia election official, Lisa Deeley, has estimated the ruling could lead to more than 100,000 votes not being counted.
In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by a narrow margin of about 44,000 votes out of more than 6 million cast, a difference of 0.72%.
Deeley, who chairs the three-member board overseeing Philadelphia’s elections, wrote in a letter to legislators that the ruling will cause “significant post-election legal controversy, the likes of which we have not seen since Florida in 2000.”
It was September 1 when last there was a change to the overall electoral vote tally at FHQ. Then it was Ohio drifting over the partisan line onto Toss Up Trump turf. And in the time after the conventions, it was not unreasonable to think that close as the Buckeye state may be over the remainder of the race, it would not necessarily jump the partisan line to join the Biden coalition of states. Well, close Ohio has remained in the intervening weeks, and on the weight of yesterday's Fox News poll, the state has, in fact, moved back over to Toss Up Biden territory, raising the former vice president's total projected number of electoral votes to 353. That would put Biden in between the Obama 2008 on the high end and Obama 2012 on the low end. Yet, there are still 39 days to go until election day as the race enters this final weekend before the first presidential debate next week. There is, then, still time for things to change. And Ohio may very well be first in line to move back over the partisan line once again. Biden's current lead there is a not exactly insurmountable 0.08 points.
