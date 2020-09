Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 11:54 Hits: 1

Russia has criticized a decision by the European Union to not recognize Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the legitimate president of Belarus as an opposition leader called for renewed mass protests after Lukashenka held a secretive inauguration this week following a disputed election.

