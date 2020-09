Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 14:46 Hits: 1

European Union police have arrested the head of the Kosovo War Veterans Association and have said he will be flown to a war crimes tribunal in the Netherlands to face charges that have not yet been specified, according to the group's lawyer.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-police-raid-kosovo-war-veterans-office-apparently-seeking-leaked-documents/30858095.html