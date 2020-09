Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 17:12 Hits: 1

One of the most jarring aspects of watching Fox News or One America News Network is the mental gymnastics President Donald Trump’s supporters must perform in his defense. Being a…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/reality-might-no-longer-be-an-option-reporter-details-the-cognitive-dissonance-trump-defenders-grapple-with-in-support-of-the-president/