China: Three Dead After Massive Fire at Huawei Facility

Local authorities said Friday that three people had been found dead after a massive fire broke out at an unfinished research facility belonging to Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies in southern China.
According to the city government, the fire started at a building still under construction on Alishan Road, where the company is developing a research base in the industrial city of Dongguan.
The local fire brigade said in a separate statement that the blaze was extinguished after 140 firefighters were called to the scene. Online footage from CCTV shows dark clouds of smoke billowing from a blue and white building near Songshan Lake.
While Huawei's spokesperson told AFP it could not provide further details on the fire, the Dongguan government said in a statement it was "a steel structure, and has not yet been put to use."
