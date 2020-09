Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 08:37 Hits: 6

Electronic bracelets that are designed to alert victims of domestic abuse if their attacker is nearby have been backed by the French government and advocacy groups as essential to enforcing restraining orders. Yet as the authorities prepare to roll out the new technology on Friday, some say it is not enough.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200926-domestic-violence-electronic-bracelets-are-a-first-step-but-we-have-to-go-further