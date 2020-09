Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 08:45 Hits: 6

Ivory Coast should allow former president Laurent Gbagbo, who has been barred from running in next month's key presidential election, to vote in the poll, the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200926-african-court-requests-ex-ivorian-president-gbagbo-s-voting-rights-be-restored