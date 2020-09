Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 08:26 Hits: 4

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The winners of this year's Nobel Prizes will miss out on a swanky gala in Stockholm surrounded by royalty and Sweden's glitterati, but 2020 will at least not be added to the war years when no awards were given. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/26/less-razzmatazz-but-nobel-prizes-go-ahead-amid-pandemic