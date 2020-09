Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 08:29 Hits: 4

IPOH: Over 20 daily licensed petty traders are crying foul for not being able to trade outside the Jelapang market since the movement control order (MCO) went into force on March 18. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/26/petty-traders-are-pretty-upset-over-trading-ban-at-market