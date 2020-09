Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 18:51 Hits: 0

“The graveyards are full of indispensable men,” Charles de Gaulle is reputed to have said. Despite the mordant wisdom most of us see in that statement, an alarming number of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/ruth-bader-ginsburg-and-the-peril-of-americas-aging-elite/