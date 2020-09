Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 00:47 Hits: 3

Russia has claimed that Germany is obstructing a probe into the case of poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner continues to recover in Berlin.

