Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 01:52 Hits: 3

President Trump is planning to name Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, according to US media. If confirmed, Barrett, an outspoken conservative, will replace the late justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-expected-to-announce-amy-barrett-for-us-supreme-court-reports/a-55060583?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf