Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 03:52 Hits: 3

The UN's health body has said without concerted action 2 million deaths from the virus are "very likely." Meanwhile, Spain and the UK have implemented local lockdowns as cases rise. Read all the latest here.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-who-predicts-2-million-deaths/a-55057021?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf