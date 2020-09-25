The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus cases pass 500,000 in France, restaurant owners in Marseille protest closures

Coronavirus cases pass 500,000 in France, restaurant owners in Marseille protest closures The number of coronavirus cases in France has passed 500,000, authorities said on Friday after recording a near-record daily jump in infections. Meanwhile, hundreds of restaurant and bar owners in the virus-hit city of Marseille took to the streets to protest a government order to close their businesses to stop the alarming spread of Covid-19.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200925-coronavirus-cases-pass-500-000-in-france-restaurant-owners-in-marseille-protest-closures

