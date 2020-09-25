Coronavirus cases pass 500,000 in France, restaurant owners in Marseille protest closures

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 20:20 Hits: 0

The number of coronavirus cases in France has passed 500,000, authorities said on Friday after recording a near-record daily jump in infections. Meanwhile, hundreds of restaurant and bar owners in the virus-hit city of Marseille took to the streets to protest a government order to close their businesses to stop the alarming spread of Covid-19.

