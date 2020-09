Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 00:15 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200926-trump-will-pick-amy-coney-barrett-to-fill-ginsburg-supreme-court-seat-gop-sources-say